UGC NET In September, Option To Edit Application Forms Available

UGC NET admit cards can be expected soon.

UGC NET is scheduled to be held from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the exam, has allowed candidates to edit the application form. UGC NET was scheduled in June, however, the exam could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures imposed by the government to contain it.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection of Assistant Professors and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship. The exam is held twice a year. This year, the June edition of the exam could not be held and has been scheduled in September. After the exam concludes, NTA is likely to release notification for the December edition of the exam.

Candidates can refer to ugcnet.nta.nic.in for updates regarding the exam and admit card.

Meanwhile, for CSIR UGC NET, which is solely held for selecting Assistant Professors and JRFs in science subjects, the option to edit the application forms is still open. NTA, which also conducts this exam, has also allowed fresh applications. Candidates who could not apply last time, can fill and submit the forms now. Candidates can edit or submit the application forms till September 10.

There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

