National Eligibility Test: Registration Link Reopens For CSIR-UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET registration portal reopens

The registration portal for CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been reopened. Candidates who have not applied and who could not complete the registration for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam can fill and submit the forms till September 10, exam conducting agency NTA has notified. The National Testing Agency (NTA) was supposed to conduct the exam in June but had to defer it due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures that were imposed later to contain the spread of it.

Application Form

NTA says it had received requests from candidates saying they have not filled the application forms due to changed circumstances that arose during COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the hardships faced by such students due to COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now reopening the online portal to submit online application form afresh or to complete the online application form CSIR UGC NET June 2020," the agency has notified.

With this, incomplete application forms can be completed and fresh application forms can also be filed.

Candidates can deposit the application fee within September 10 through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI and PayTM.

After the completion of registration, NTA allows applicants to change or make corrections in the forms. This time the facility will open on September 11 and will be available till September 17.

NTA has also released helpline numbers for candidates which are available on the website.

NTA conducts National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The test is held for granting Junior Research Fellowship and for recruitment to Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in Science

