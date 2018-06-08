Telangana TRT Result Expected Today

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to announce the results of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) today.

Jobs | | Updated: June 08, 2018 18:53 IST
Telangana TRT Result Expected Today

TSPSC TRT Result: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to announce the results of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) today. As per the reports carried by various sections of media, the result will be declared today at the official website tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the TRT can check their result at the given website as and when it is declared. TSPSC had conducted the recruitment exam notified through 52/2017, 53/2017, 54/2017, 55/2017 and 56/2017 advertisements. Application process for the TRT was held in October-November 2017 for close to 9000 vacancies in School Assistant, Secondary Grade Teacher, Language Pandit and Physical Education Teacher.

As notified by the Commission earlier the final selection will be on the basis of the candidate's performance in written exam (80% weightage) and paper II (20% weightage) taken together. 'The  candidates  will  be  selected  and  allotted  to Service/  Department  as  per  their rank  in  the  merit  list  and  as  per  District  preference  for  allotment  of  candidates against vacancies and for the vacancies available,' it adds further.

The Commission will also issue Memorandum of Marks to candidates. Candidates can apply for it within one month of the publication of result. 'Memorandum  of  Marks  will  be  issued  on  payment  of Rs.200/-  (Rupees  Two  Hundred  Only)  through  Online  Payment  in  favour  of  the Secretary, T.S. Public Service Commission, Hyderabad.  Request for Memorandum of Marks from candidates, will be entertained after one month from the date of publication of the final results in TSPSC Website,' reads the official update.

