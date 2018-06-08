Telangana TRT Result Expected Today Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to announce the results of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) today.

As notified by the Commission earlier the final selection will be on the basis of the candidate's performance in written exam (80% weightage) and paper II (20% weightage) taken together. 'The candidates will be selected and allotted to Service/ Department as per their rank in the merit list and as per District preference for allotment of candidates against vacancies and for the vacancies available,' it adds further.



The Commission will also issue Memorandum of Marks to candidates. Candidates can apply for it within one month of the publication of result. 'Memorandum of Marks will be issued on payment of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) through Online Payment in favour of the Secretary, T.S. Public Service Commission, Hyderabad. Request for Memorandum of Marks from candidates, will be entertained after one month from the date of publication of the final results in TSPSC Website,' reads the official update.



