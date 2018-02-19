2553 Vacancies In TSNPDCL, Telangana; Check Eligibility TSNPDCL will conduct exam on 8 April 2018 and hall tickets for the same will be available from 2 April 2018. Exam fee (Rs 100 as online application processing fee and Rs 120 as examination fee) can be deposited from 21 February 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TSNPDCL Recruitment 2018 For 2553 Junior Lineman Posts New Delhi: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 2553 Lineman posts. Online application process for the recruitment will begin on 22 February 2018 and the last date is 19 March 2018. TSNPDCL will conduct exam on 8 April 2018 and hall tickets for the same will be available from 2 April 2018. Exam fee (Rs 100 as online application processing fee and Rs 120 as examination fee) can be deposited from 21 February 2018.



Details of the recruitment can be found at tsnpdcl.in. Applications must be submitted at tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in.



Candidates in the age group of 18-35 years (as on 1 January 2018) with SSLC/SSC/10th Class pass and I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade are eligible to apply. Relaxation in upper age limit is permissible up to 5 years for SC/ST/BC candidates.



'The written examination for recruitment of Junior Lineman will be held at different centers located in the GHMC area of Hyderabad & GWMC area of Warangal.'



Written test for lineman recruitment will be of 2 hours duration and will comprise of 80 objective type questions totaling to 80 marks. 'The section A consisting of 65 questions on core I.T.I subject and the section B consisting of 15 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability.'



