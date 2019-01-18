TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result Announced; Direct Links Here

TSNPDCL Junior Lineman result 2018: Released at tsnpdcl.in, check now

TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd. (TSNPDCL) released the Junior Lineman recruitment exam results on the official website of the Company. TSNPDCL Junior Lineman result can be accessed from the website, tsnpdcl.in. The Telangana company, which caters to electricity distribution business in the state, conducted the recruitment exam for 2,553 vacancies in April last year. The written exam for the recruitment of Junior Lineman was held at different centers located in the GHMC area of Hyderabad and GWMC area of Warangal.

The written test for lineman recruitment was of 2 hours duration and comprised of 80 objective type questions totaling to 80 marks.

'The section A consisted of 65 questions on core I.T.I subject and the section B consisted of 15 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability.

JLM-2018 PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST OF NIZAMABAD

JLM-2018 PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST OF KARIMNAGAR

JLM-2018 PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST OF KHAMMAM

JLM-2018 PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST OF WARANGAL

JLM-2018 PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST OF ADILABAD

The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Public Limited Company on 30-03-2000 with headquarters at Warangal to carryout electricity distribution business as part of the unbundling of erstwhile APSEB.

The Company caters to supply of electricity in districts of Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Prof Jayashankar, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam Districts.TSNPDCL reaches out to a population of nearly 155.22 lakhs (as per provisional 2011 census) spread across hamlets, villages and towns spanning an area of 66,860 Square Kilometers.

