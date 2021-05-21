Tripura Junior Medical Officer, GDMO Interview From May 28, Registration Closes Today

TPSC junior medical officer, GDMO interview begins next week

The interview for selection of junior medical officers and general duty medical officers (GDMOs) is likely to begin on May 28, the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified. The option to register for the interview closes today at 4 pm. A total of 164 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The Commission has notified that additional 10 marks, only for this recruitment drive, will be given to those candidates who have performed COVID-19 duty.

Candidates, within 40 years as on May 17, who have a medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and have completed internship and have permanent registration certificate of any state medical council or the medical council of India are eligible to apply.

"The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the API calculation (out of 110) and by adding the marks obtained in the interview or personality test (out of 5)," the Commission has mentioned in the job notice.

These posts are in the scale of pay of Rs 54000 in the pay matrix level 14 of TSCS revised pay rules 2018 with grade pay of Rs 5400.

