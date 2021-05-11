Tripura: 164 Junior Medical Officers To Be Recruited

TPSC has notified to recruit a total of 164 junior medical officers.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified to recruit a total of 164 junior medical officers. Application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till May 17. The Commission will release the list of eligible candidates on May 20. The interview is likely to begin on May 25.

"Online applications are invited from bonafide citizens of India for selection to 164 permanent posts of junior medical officer/ general duty medical officer, grade IV of THS, group A gazetted under the health and family welfare department, government of Tripura in the scale of pay of Rs 54000 in the pay matrix level 14 of TSCS revised pay rules 2018 with grade pay of Rs 5400," the TPSC has notified.

"The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the API calculation (out of 110) and by adding the marks obtained in the interview or personality test (out of 5)," the Commission has added.

Candidates, within 40 years as on May 17, who have a medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and have completed internship and have permanent registration certificate of any state medical council or the medical council of India are eligible to apply.

