Tamil Nadu Police Constable Recruitment Exam Scores Released

TNUSRB Constable exam scores have been released on the official website

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the marks of candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted for Constable, fireman and jail warder recruitment. The board had released the written exam result and cut off on September 27 and has now released the scores of the candidates on the official website. Candidates can check their marks by logging into the candidate's profile on the Board's website.

Candidates who qualified in the recruitment examination will now appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Endurance Test (ET), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Details of PMT, ET, and PET are available in the recruitment notice.

The Board had released district-wise list of candidates who qualified for PET, ET, and PMT.

TNUSRB had notified recruitment of Constable, fireman and jail warder in March this year. Total 8,826 vacancies were announced by the board.

Candidates who qualify in PMT, ET, and PET will be called for Document Verification process.

"The candidates who are called for Certificate Verification will have to produce the original certificates which they had uploaded during submission of the online application. Candidate who fails to produce the original certificates will lose his/her claims with regard to communal reservation, age relaxation and special quota. New certificates /claim other than uploaded certificates will not be entertained," said the board.

