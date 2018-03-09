TNUSRB To Conduct Common Recruitment Exam On 11 March Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will conduct common recruitment exam for grade 2 police constable, jail warder and firemen posts on 11 March 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNUSRB Exam For Constable, Jail Warder, Firemen Posts On 11 March; Know Exam Day Rules New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will conduct common recruitment exam for grade 2 police constable, jail warder and firemen posts on 11 March 2018. The exam is being held for selecting candidates for 6140 available vacancies. The Board has already released the hall tickets online; candidates who have not downloaded it yet must download it at the earliest. Online registration for the TNUSRB common recruitment exam was done in January 2018.



Written Exam Pattern

The exam will comprise of questions related to general knowledge and psychology totaling to 80 marks. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 20 minutes. Candidates, who qualify for the exam, will undergo subsequent selection procedures which include physical endurance test and physical efficiency test. For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage.



Taking last year's trend into consideration, close to 5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination this year.



Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates who are all set to appear for the written test on 11 March can go through the previous years' question paper. The papers are available online on the official website of the Board. Question papers are available for the exams held in 2010, 2012 and 2017.



TNUSRB Answer Keys

The answer keys will be released after the examinations where candidates will be allowed a chance to raise objections. The final answer key will come out after considering the challenges raised by candidates.



