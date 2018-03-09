TNUSRB To Conduct Common Recruitment Exam On 11 March

Written Exam Pattern
The exam will comprise of questions related to general knowledge and psychology totaling to 80 marks. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 20 minutes. Candidates, who qualify for the exam, will undergo subsequent selection procedures which include physical endurance test and physical efficiency test. For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage.
Taking last year's trend into consideration, close to 5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination this year.
Previous Year Question Papers
Candidates who are all set to appear for the written test on 11 March can go through the previous years' question paper. The papers are available online on the official website of the Board. Question papers are available for the exams held in 2010, 2012 and 2017.
The answer keys will be released after the examinations where candidates will be allowed a chance to raise objections. The final answer key will come out after considering the challenges raised by candidates.
