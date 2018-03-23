TNUSRB Releases Answer Key For Common Recruitment Exam 2017-2018 TNUSRB answer key has been released online. Candidates who had appeared for the Cmmon recruitment exam 2017-2018 (GR. II Police Constables [Armed Reserve], GR. II Jail Warders, Firemen) can download their answer keys from the official website.

TNUSRB Answer Key 2018 Released For Common Recruitment Exam; Download Now New Delhi: TNUSRB answer key has been released online. Candidates who had appeared for the Cmmon recruitment exam 2017-2018 (GR. II Police Constables [Armed Reserve], GR. II Jail Warders, Firemen) can download their answer keys from the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) at tnursbonline.org. This is not the final answer key, candidates can raise objections against it till 2 April 2018. 'The Key answers for the written examination conducted for Common Recruitment 2017 -18 has been published. If any discrepancies found in the questions and answers, the candidates may send their representations with required proof on or before 02.04.2018,' reads the official update.



TNUSRB Answer Key 2018: Know How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on homepage

Step 3: From next page, download your answer keys



The final answer key will be released after going through the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates, who qualify on the written exam, will have to appear in the next stage which will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test.



TNUSRB had conducted the written exam for selecting candidates for 6140 posts. The exam was conducted in offline mode and was of 80 marks. Candidates were given 1 hour and 20 minute's time to attempt all the questions.



There were two sections in the question paper. General Knowledge was of 50 marks and Psychology was of 30 marks.



As per a report in the Hindu, a total of 35,695 candidates had appeared in the central zone for the combined recruitment of Grade -II Police Constables, Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen.



Click here for more



