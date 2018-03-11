TNUSRB Police Exam Over, Answer Key To Be Released Soon

TNUSRB Answer Key 2018 Expected @ Tnusrbonline.org; How To Download
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has conducted common recruitment exam for constable, jail warder and fireman posts today in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB exam answer keys are expected to be released soon at the official website the board. The exam was conducted to select candidates for recruitment to 6140 posts. Online registration for the exam was completed on 27 January 2018. Details in regard to answer keys, objections and final answer keys will be made available at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.
TNUSRB Answer Key: How to download
Follow the steps given here to download TNUSRB answer keys:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on homepage Step 3: From next page, download your answer keys
The answer keys are expected to be released after the examinations where candidates will be allowed a chance to raise objections. Then the final answer key will come out after considering the challenges raised by candidates.