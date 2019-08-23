TNPSC Hall Ticket For Group 4 Exam Released. Direct Download Link Here

TNPSC hall ticket 2019: TNPSC Group 4 admit card has been released @ tnpscexams.in, tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC hall ticket: TNPSC or Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Group 4 written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 1. The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket or TNPSC Group 4 admit card for eligible applicants have been made available on the Commission's website at www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in for downloading by applicants. A direct download link for TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket has been provided in this report. According to the commission no hall tickets will be sent by post to the candidates. The candidates may follow the steps given in this article to download the hall tickets.

TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket: Direct link

Download your TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket from the direct download link given above:

TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket direct download link

TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket: How to download

The candidates who are searching for TNPSC group 4 hall tickets may follow these steps to download:

Step One : Go to the direct link given above

Step Two : Enter Application ID and Date Of Birth

Step Three : Download your TNPSC hall ticket from the next page

"The Hall Tickets for eligible applicants will be made available in the Commission's Website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net or www.tnpscexams.in for downloading the same by applicants," the official TNPSC Group 4 notification had said.

However, the www.tnpscexams.net portal is not responding now.

"No Hall Tickets will be sent by post. So the applicants should watch TNPSC website before the scheduled date of examination. The Applicants must comply with each and every instruction given in the Hall Ticket," the notification added.

The TNPSC has now released hall tickets for the 6491 vacancies it had advertised for post such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist.

There will be a single examination for selection. The TNPSC Group IV examination is scheduled on September 1, 2019 and will be completed in one session. The examination will be of 3 hours duration.

There will be total 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification," according to the official notification.

According to the official TNPSC notification, applicants are not allowed to bring Cellular Phone, Watches or Bluetooth device and Ring with Inbuilt Memory Notes etc., or any other Electronic device and Non Electronic devices such as P&G Design Data Book, Books, Notes, Hand Bags and Recording Device either as separate piece or part of something used by the applicants such as Watch or Ring etc., to the examination hall on the date of examination.

