Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission To Release Group 4 Hall Tickets Soon

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Exam (Group IV). The hall tickets will be released on the Commission's official website. The exam will be conducted for recruitment on vacant posts available with the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

The TNPSC Group IV hall tickets will be available for download on tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had advertised 6491 vacancies for post such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist.

There will be a single examination for selection. The TNPSC Group IV examination is scheduled on September 1, 2019 and will be completed in one session. The examination will be of 3 hours duration.

There will be total 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification."

