TNPSC Declares Final Results For Group 4, Technical Services Exams, Here's Direct Link To Check

TNPSC Final Results 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the final results for three major examinations, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-2 (Prosecution Department) under the Tamil Nadu General Service, the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services), and the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts).

Candidates who appeared for these recruitment exams can now check their scorecards on the commission's official website. These results mark an important stage in the selection process, as the shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next steps as per the respective recruitment guidelines.

What the Final Result Includes

The results published by TNPSC include:

The list of selected or provisionally selected candidates

Marks obtained by candidates in the written examination

Cut-off marks for different categories

Details regarding counselling or further procedures, if applicable

For exams that involve multiple stages, TNPSC also issues individual mark sheets, showing the candidate's performance in each part of the test. Candidates should carefully verify these details, especially their name, roll number, community category, and other personal information.

How To Download TNPSC Final Results

Visit the official website and open the “Results” or “Latest Results” section.

Select the exam you appeared for, APP Grade-II, Group IV Services, or Combined Technical Services.

Enter your login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to access the result or mark sheet.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference during counselling or document verification.

Exam Direct Link To Access Result Result Date Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in Prosecution Department (Tamil Nadu General Service) Final Result link Nov 21, 2025 Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) Final Result link

Nov 21, 2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) Final Result link

Nov 21, 2025

Candidates should read the instructions thoroughly to avoid missing any important update.

What Candidates Should Check

After downloading the result, candidates must verify:

Total and section-wise marks

Category-wise cut-off marks

Eligibility status for the next round

Personal details printed on the result

Any discrepancy in scorecard or ranking information

If any error is found, candidates should immediately contact TNPSC through the helpline numbers or the grievance redressal section available on the website.

Next Steps After Results

Depending on the exam, the next stage may include:

Document verification

Counselling and posting allocation (especially for Group 4 posts)

Certificate verification

Medical examination, if required for specific posts

TNPSC will release separate notices for these stages, and candidates must regularly check the website to stay updated on schedules and instructions.

Here's the direct link to check the result.