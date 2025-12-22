TNPSC Announces Recruitment For 76 Vacancies Across Various Departments

TNPSC Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released notification for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) - 2. The Commission is inviting online applications for 76 vacancies across various departments, including Agriculture, Transport, and Accounts.

Details of vacancies

The recruitment drive covers several high-level technical and managerial positions:

Accounts Officer (Grade-3) - 8

Assistant Director of Agriculture - 26

Assistant Manager (Accounts) - 9

Assistant Manager (Law) - 3

Senior Officer (Finance) - 21

Senior Accounts Officer- 1

Manager Grade - 3 (Finance)- 1

Senior Officer (Legal)- 1

Manager (Mechanical)- 1

Manager (Marketing)- 1

Deputy Manager (Electrical)- 1

Deputy Manager (Mechanical)- 1

Deputy Manager (Materials)- 1

Assistant Manager (Materials)- 1

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be at least 21 years old as of July 1, 2025. While the maximum age limit for "Others" ranges from 32 to 34 years depending on the post, there is no maximum age limit for candidates belonging to SCs, STs, MBCs/DCs, and BCs for most positions.

Requirements vary by post, ranging from MSc in Agricultural Extension/Economics to professional qualifications like CA/ICWA or degrees in Law and Engineering (BE/BTech).



Tamil Language:

Applicants must possess adequate knowledge of the Tamil language.

Important Dates and application process

Application Deadline: January 20, 2026 (11:59 P.M.).

Correction Window: January 24 to January 26, 2026.

Examination Dates: The written exams are scheduled for March 7 and 8, 2026.

Candidates must apply exclusively through the Commission's official websites, tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in. A One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory before submitting the application.

Selection Process

Written Examination: A Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of Paper 1 (Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies, and Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject Paper).

Interview: An oral test to assess personality, aptitude, and technical knowledge.

Final ranking will be determined based on the combined marks of the written exam (Part B and C of Paper I and Paper II) and the interview.

For detailed information regarding the syllabus, reservation of appointments, and examination centers, applicants are advised to refer to the notification on the TNPSC website.