Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam (Group IV) On September 1

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Soon. Exam On September 1

For direct recruitment to vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, a Combined Civil Services Exam (Group IV) will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The written exam is scheduled for September 1.

A total of 6491 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

This is the sole selection process for appointment to the posts. "Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification," said the Commission. "After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position," it added on the selection process.

TNPSC would release the hall tickets soon. Candidates can download the hall tickets from tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.