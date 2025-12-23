Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result Out: Download Here, Check After Result Process

TNPSC Group 2 Results: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination group 2 and group 2A results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the roll number wise results on the official website of the commission - tnpsc.gov.in. The prelims were held on October 28, 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Results: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results 2- Link 1" and "Results 2 -Link 2" and "Results 2A-Link 1" and "Results 2A-Link 2" to download the results.

The roll number wise list will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result Download Link".

What's Next For Candidates

Candidates who have cleared the prelims will be required to appear for the mains examination which is scheduled to be conducted in February, 2026. The Paper 1 (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Paper 2 (General Studies) will be held on February 8 and February 22, 2026 as descriptive test.

You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 150 for the mains exam between December 23 and December 29, 2025 (11:59 pm) through your One Time Registration ID.

Candidates who have exempted themselves from appearing in the Paper 1 are required to upload the certificate for the same before December 29.