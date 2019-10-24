TNPSC Group 2 Result Released. Check Here

TNPSC Group 2 result has been released on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 result 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC, the state level hiring agency for government jobs' recruitment, has released the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group - II Services) or TNPSC Group 2 results. The TNPSC Group 2 results have been released on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the Group 2 exam may check their results from the official website. A direct link to access the results has also been given here.

According to an official notification regarding the TNPSC Group 2 results, the candidates whose register numbers are mentioned on the link have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test for appointment by direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- II (Group - II Services) based on the results of the main written examination conducted by the Commission on February 23, 2019.

The Commission has also said the Oral Test will be held from November 6, 2019 to 30 at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003.

"The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post," the TNPSC Group 2 result notification said.

"The above details will be made available in the Commission's website and the candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail accordingly," the notification added.

The TNPSC has recently changed the syllabus for TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination. In its preliminary examination of TNPSC Group 2 exams, the commission has removed General Tamil and General English section and now will consist only General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test papers.

