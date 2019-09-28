TNPSC Group 2 Prelims' Syllabus Revised; General English, Tamil Sections Removed

TNPSC Group 2 exam details have been notified on the official website,www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC, the state level government recruitment agency in the state, has changed the syllabus for TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination. In its preliminary examination of TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2, which is also known as Group 2 exams, the commission has removed General Tamil and General English section and now will consist only General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test papers. However, the questions will be set for 300 marks with 200 items or question as it used to be. The changes in TNPSC Group 2 exam have been notified on the official website, www.tnpsc.gov.in.

In TNPSC Group 2 exam's General Studies paper, 175 questions will be set while the Aptitude and Mental Ability Test section will carry 25 questions.

Earlier, General Studies carried 75 items question and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test had 25 questions While General Tamil or General English section carried 100 questions.

Last year, the TNPSC had notified 1,199 posts in various positions including Industrial Co-operative Officer, Probation Officer, Junior Employment Officer, Sub Registrar Grade-II, Special Assistant, Municipal Commissioner, Assistant Section Officer, Supervisor of Industrial Co-operatives, Audit Inspector, Assistant Inspector, Handloom Inspector, Senior Inspectors, Supervisor / Junior Level-11 Superintendent, Audit Assistant, Executive Officer Grade-II and Revenue Assistant for the recruitment of Group 2 cadre.

