Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 4) Exam Result In December

The result will be available on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (group 4) exam result will be declared in December. The exam was held on September 1 and reportedly more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The exam was notified in June by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

A total of 6,491 vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.

After verification, the eligible candidates will be called for counselling and they will be allotted the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

The Commission had released the answer keys 10 days after the exam. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer keys till September 17.

Last year the exam was held in February and the result was declared in July. A total of 9351 vacancies were notified by the Commission, then.

