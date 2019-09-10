TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key Released: How To Submit Objection

TNPSC Group 4 answer key has been released on the official website

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), today, released the Group 4 answer key on its official website. The answer keys released are only tentative in nature and candidates can submit objections, if any. Candidates are permitted to submit objection on Group 4 answer key within seven days of its release, i.e. candidates can submit objection on TNPSC Group 4 answer key till September 17, 2019. The TNPSC Group 4 exam was conducted on September 1, 2019 and was a pen-paper based exam.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key: How To Submit Objection?

Step one: Go to official website: tnpsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the answer key link provided on the home page.

Step three: In the new window, scroll down and click on the link provided for submission of objections.

Step four: Enter the required details and submit your objection.

While submitting objection, candidates should keep the following points in mind:

1. Regardless of the Question Booklet Series given to you during examination, you can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission's Website.

2. After selecting the question and answer for objection, the candidate will have to furnish a remark.

3. The candidate must provide details of the book to support their objection. The details of the book required include title of the book, author of the book, name of the publisher, publication year, edition number, and page number.

4. Candidate is also required to upload a scanned image of the supporting pages of the Book in the PDF format. The PDF file should be less than 3 MB in Size.

5. After submitting the objection, candidate should take a print out of the acknowledgement for future reference.

