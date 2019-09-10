TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key Released On Official Website

TNPSC Group 4 answer key has been released on the official website

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key: TNPSC Group 4 answer key has been released on the official website. The TNPSC Group 4 answer key is only tentative and candidates can submit their objections, if any, on the answer key. TNPSC had conducted the TNPSC Group 4 exams for various posts for more than 15 lakh candidates on September 1, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 exam can download the TNPSC Group 4 answer key from the official website, 'tnpsc.gov.in'.

Based on the Combined Civil Services Examination - 4 (Group-IV) the Commission will fill up vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019: How To Download?

Step One: Go to the official website of the Commission, tnpsc.gov.in

Step Two: Click on Answer keys link given on the home page under What's New section.

Step Three: In the next page, click on the link provided for the answer key. There are separate links for General English, General Tamil, and General Studies.

Step Four: Check your answer keys from next page.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key For General Tamil: Direct Link

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key For General English: Direct Link

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key For General Studies: Direct Link

The candidates were asked a total of 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section-in the exams today.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification," read the job notice.

TNPSC had released the notification in June for the 6,491 vacancies.

Candidates will be given chance to raise objections on TNPSC Group 4 answer keys. The objections can be submitted only via online mode. The objections must be submitted within seven days from the day of releasing the tentative answer key (September 17).

TNPSC will prepare final answer key after resolving the objections received on the tentative answer key. Based on the final answer keys, the Commission will announce the tentative list of eligible candidates selected for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.