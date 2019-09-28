Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam Result In October

TNPSC Engineering exam result in October. Candidates can check the result at tnpsc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services exam result will be declared in October. The exam was held on August 10 and was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who qualify the written exam will appear for the interview round. The interview would carry a total of 70 marks.

On the basis of the written exam and the interview, the Commission would release the final merit list for selection to Assistant Engineer and Junior Architect posts.

After the interview, the Commission would verify the certificates of the candidates. ""Individual communication regarding the date and time of certificate verification, oral test and counselling (as applicable) will not be sent to the applicants by post. The details will be made available on the Commission's website. Applicants will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail and they should watch the Commission's website in this regard," reads the notice released by the Commission on its official website.

Last year candidates were asked to upload the scanned copies of their documents in the e-seva centres run by Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV).

Last year the exam was held on May 20 and May 27 in two shifts. The result was released in July.

