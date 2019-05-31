Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam In August

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019: Know How To Apply

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application for the Combined Engineering Services Examination which is scheduled to be held on August 10. Engineering graduates are eligible to apply for the exam, the upper age limit for which is 30 years. There's no upper age limit for SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BC, BCM and destitute widows of all castes. Applicants should have adequate knowledge in Tamil. Candidates should submit their application at the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

"Individual communication regarding the date and time of certificate verification, oral test and counselling (as applicable) will not be sent to the applicants by post. The details will be made available on the Commission's website. Applicants will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail and they should watch the Commission's website in this regard," reads the official website.

The last date for submission of application form is June 28.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Electrical Inspector: 12 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Electrical Inspectorate Service

Assistant Engineer: 94 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Service

Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical): 206 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Engineering Service

Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health: 26 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Factory Service

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 123 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Service

Assistant Engineer (Fisheries): 3 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Fisheries Engineering Service

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Port Service

Junior Architect: 15 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Architect Service

