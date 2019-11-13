TNPSC Combined Engineering Services' Result Released. Check Here

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services result is available at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the Combined Engineering Services written examination results. The TNPSC Engineering results can be accessed from the official portal, tnpsc.gov.in. According to the Commission, the candidates whose register numbers are mentioned in a PDF file released today have been provisionally admitted to Certificate Verification for the posts included in the Combined Engineering Services examination, based on the results of the written examination conducted on August 10, 2019 and August 25, 2019.

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Result

The candidates, according the TNPSC, who have been admitted provisionally to the Certificate Verification through this TNPSC result should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from November 20 to 29 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

List of designated e-seva centres will be available in the website.

"The details regarding the documents to be uploaded will be made available in the Commission's website and candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail. Individual communication in this regard will NOT be sent to the candidates by post," the TNPSC Engineering result notification said.

"Failure to upload even any one of the essential documents within the time limit stipulated above will result in their non-admission to the next stage of selection and rejection of their online application," the Commission said.

"The candidates whose Register numbers are found in the above list have been admitted provisionally to the Certificate Verification based on the marks obtained by them in the Main Written Examination and with reference to rule of reservation of appointments," the TNPSC Engineering result notification said.

Now, the candidates who qualified the written exam will appear for the interview round.

The interview would carry a total of 70 marks.

On the basis of the written exam and the interview, the Commission would release the final merit list for selection to Assistant Engineer and Junior Architect posts.

In a releated development yesterday, the TNPSC, the state government body which conducts recruitment process to various departments, released the TNPSC Group 4 results. The TNPSC Group 4 marks have been made available on the official portal, tnpsc.gov.in.

