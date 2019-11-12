TNPSC Group 4 Result Released. Direct Links Here To Download Your Marks

TNPSC Group 4 result has been released at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 4 results online today. Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 4) or TNPSC Group 4 result can be accessed from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in (Direct links to access the results have been provided hereunder). According to earlier reports, the TNPSC Group 4 results were expected to be announced in December. The exam was held on September 1 and reportedly more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The Commission has released marks obtained by the candidates and rank position.

The TNPSC Group 4 exam was notified in June by the Commission.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Direct links

Download TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 from the direct links given here:

Before the marks's release, the Commission had released the TNPSC Group 4 answer keys 10 days after the exam. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer keys till September 17.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Direct links to download marks and ranks

Follow the steps given here to download your TNPSC Group 4 marks:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on any of the marks and ranks' links provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration number

Step 4: Submit the details and check your TNPSC Group 4 result from next page.

According to the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment rules, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.

After verification, the eligible candidates will be called for counselling and they will be allotted the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

A total of 6,491 vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts will be filled through this recruitment.

