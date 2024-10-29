TNPSC Group 4 Vacancies Increased to 9,491, Check Details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has increased the total number of vacancies for the Group 4 services recruitment examination to 9,491. Recently, TNPSC announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) 2024 for Group 4 services. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Group IV Services Result link

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The TNPSC Group 4 examination took place on June 9, 2024, across the state, in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The exam consisted of two sections:

Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (100 questions for 150 marks)

Part B: General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for a combined total of 150 marks

Candidates who scored at least 40% (60 marks) in Part A were eligible for the evaluation of Part B. The provisional answer key was released on June 18.

TNPSC Group 4: Exam Pattern

The TNPSC Group 4 paper consists of 200 questions, with a duration of three hours. Candidates must score more than the minimum qualifying marks. The paper is divided into two parts, each consisting of 100 questions worth 150 marks.

Candidates are selected based on a written exam and document verification. After the written exam results are released, the Commission will publish a tentative list of eligible candidates and ask them to upload all the certificates supporting their claims for onscreen certificate verification. Following verification, candidates will be called for counseling and allotted their post and unit/department in the order of rank and category, based on the vacancy position.