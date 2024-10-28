TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) 2024 for Group 4 services. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Group IV Services Result link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Exam Details

The TNPSC Group 4 examination took place on June 9, 2024, across the state, in a single shift from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The exam consisted of two sections:

Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (100 questions for 150 marks)

Part B: General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for a combined 150 marks

Candidates who scored at least 40% (60 marks) in Part A were eligible for the evaluation of Part B. The provisional answer key was released on June 18.

TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024: Revised Vacancy List



The number of vacancies rose to 8,932 after the commission first added 480, followed by another 2,208. The revised vacancy distribution includes:

VAO: 400

Junior Assistant (Non-Security): 3,458

Junior Assistant (Security): 69

Bill Collector: 99

Typist: 2,360

Steno-Typist: 642

Junior Assistant: 32

Senior Factory Assistant: 25

Steno Typist (Grade III): 3

Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17

Laboratory Assistant: 32

Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216

Junior Assistant: 22 vacancies

For further updates, candidates are advised to check the official website.