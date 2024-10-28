TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) 2024 for Group 4 services. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Steps To Check
- Go to the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Group IV Services Result link.
- Enter your login credentials and submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Exam Details
The TNPSC Group 4 examination took place on June 9, 2024, across the state, in a single shift from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The exam consisted of two sections:
- Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (100 questions for 150 marks)
- Part B: General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for a combined 150 marks
Candidates who scored at least 40% (60 marks) in Part A were eligible for the evaluation of Part B. The provisional answer key was released on June 18.
TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024: Revised Vacancy List
The number of vacancies rose to 8,932 after the commission first added 480, followed by another 2,208. The revised vacancy distribution includes:
- VAO: 400
- Junior Assistant (Non-Security): 3,458
- Junior Assistant (Security): 69
- Bill Collector: 99
- Typist: 2,360
- Steno-Typist: 642
- Junior Assistant: 32
- Senior Factory Assistant: 25
- Steno Typist (Grade III): 3
- Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17
- Laboratory Assistant: 32
- Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216
- Junior Assistant: 22 vacancies
For further updates, candidates are advised to check the official website.