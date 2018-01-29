TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released; Download Now From Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net TNPSC Group-IV and VAO Combined Civil Services Examination - IV hall tickets have been released on the official website of the commission.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released @ Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com New Delhi: TNPSC Group-IV and VAO Combined Civil Services Examination - IV hall tickets have been released on the official website of the commission. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the exam on February 11, 2018. The



TNPSC had notified a total of 9351 vacancies are for this recruitment. While the last date for submission of application was 13 December, 2017, candidates was allowed to pay the fees for the exam through Bank or Post Office latest by 15 December 2017.



TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held on 11 February 2018 in forenoon (10 am to 1 pm).

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket: How to download

The candidates who are searching for the hall tickets of TNPSC group 4 hall tickets may follow these steps to download:



Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com



(the candidates who are accessing the tnpsc.gov.in website are advised to click on the Hall Tickets link before proceeding to the next step)



Step Two: Click on the hall ticket link given near to " GROUP-IV and VAO COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION - IV"



Step Three: Enter Application No. (OR) Login Id and Date Of Birth



Step Four: Download your hall ticket



Click here for more





