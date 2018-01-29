TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released; Download Now From Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net

TNPSC had notified a total of 9351 vacancies are for this recruitment. While the last date for submission of application was 13 December, 2017, candidates was allowed to pay the fees for the exam through Bank or Post Office latest by 15 December 2017.
TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held on 11 February 2018 in forenoon (10 am to 1 pm).
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket: How to download
The candidates who are searching for the hall tickets of TNPSC group 4 hall tickets may follow these steps to download:
Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com
(the candidates who are accessing the tnpsc.gov.in website are advised to click on the Hall Tickets link before proceeding to the next step)
Step Two: Click on the hall ticket link given near to " GROUP-IV and VAO COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION - IV"
Step Three: Enter Application No. (OR) Login Id and Date Of Birth
