SSC Stenographer 2017 Final Results In March; Check Details Here

SSC will release the final result of Stenographer 2017 in March

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final result for the recruitment process held for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' exam 2017. According to a statement from the Commission, it has fixed March 29, 2019 as tentative date of declaration of final result this recruitment. The decision to release the final result has been made after the Commission, which is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices, received representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test.

The SSC declared the result of Skill Test of Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' exam, 2017 on November 28, 2018 and uploaded it on the website of the Commission.

An additional result of the Skill Test for the exam was also declared on December 10, 2018.

"Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases," the SSC said in the statement.

"The Commission will declare the final result of the above mentioned examination on 29-03-2019," the statement added.

As of now a total of 2267 candidates are now in the final stage of selection process for recruitment to Stenographer post in Grade 'C' and Grade 'D'.

1,473 vacancies will be filled by the Commission, through this recruitment, for various ministries and organizations out of which 1434 vacancies are for grade 'D' posts. Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates should undergo training or clear examinations if prescribed later.

The SSC results will be released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

