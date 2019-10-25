SSC Expected To Announce MTS 2019 Paper I Result Today

SSC MTS 2019 Result for paper I is expected today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce result for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) paper I exam today. The Commission, in its result calendar released in September, had said that the result for MTS 2019 Tier I exam will be released on October 25, 2019. The Commission has not made any change in the result date since then.

The SSC MTS 2019 Tier I result will be released on the Commission's official website, 'ssc.nic.in'.

The Commission conducted SSC MTS Tier I from August 2 to August 22, 2019. More than 19 lakh candidates sat for the MTS paper I.

Candidates who qualify in the paper one for MTS recruitment will have to appear for paper two which will be a descriptive paper.

Candidates will be given 30 minutes to complete the paper. In paper II, candidate will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any other language included in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

Paper II is only qualifying in nature and will test a candidate's elementary language skills. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper I.

The Commission has also postponed the MTS Paper II exam. The exam which was earlier going to be held on November 17 will now be held on November 24.

