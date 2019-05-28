SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Registration Ends Soon, Here's How To Apply

SSC MTS registration 2019 ends on May 29 @ ssc.nic.in

Last date for SSC MTS recruitment online registration is approaching. Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical recruitment registration will be concluded on May 29, i.e. on Wednesday. SSC had released the SSC MTS notification on April 22 and the submission of online application form began on the same day. Candidates willing to apply may check the official website, ssc.nic.in, for the SSC MTS application and further details. Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.

SSC, the central agency which recruits to posts in ministries and other departments, released the MTS notification for recruitment in the year 2019 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the Commission, till May 20, about 25 lakh candidates have applied for the SSC MTS examination.

The Commission has already asked the interested candidates to not to wait till the last date for applying for the MTS posts.

"Candidates are hereby again advised, in their own interest, to submit their online applications much before the closing date, and not to wait till the last date i.e. 29-05-2019 as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of the applications," the Commission said in a statement.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to apply

The application form can be accessed in two parts - Part 1 (Registration) and Part 2 (detailed form) from the official website.

In part 1, the applicants have to fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.

In part 2, the candidate has to pay registration fees through Debit Card or Credit Card or Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.

The date for the first phase of the SSC MTS exam is between August 2 and 6 September 2019. The second phase is to be conducted on November 17, 2019. However, dates for the third phase of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.

According to the SSC MTS notification, vacancies will be determined in due course.

"Updated vacancies will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate‟s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy)," says the official SSC MTS notification.

