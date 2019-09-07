Staff Selection Commission Releases MTS (Non-Technical) Paper I Answer Key

SSC MTS Answer key released for Paper I on official website

SSC MTS Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2018 (Paper I). The SSC MTS answer key can be downloaded from the official website for the Commission. The Commission conducted exam for SSC MTS Paper I in computer-based mode from August 2 to August 22, 2019. The answer key is tentative and candidates can submit their objections, if any, on the key.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2018: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Answer Key tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the link provided for MTS answer key.

Step four: A pdf will open. Click on the link provided at the end of the pdf.

Step five: Login using your user id and password and check the answer key.

SSC MTS Paper I Answer Key: Direct Link

Candidates will be able to submit their objections on the answer key using the same link.

The last date to submit any objection on the SSC MTS answer key is September 11, 2019 till 6:00 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 for each challenge, submitted only through online methods.

The final result for SSC MTS paper 1 will be prepared after the Commission has resolved all the objections received on the tentative answer key. The raw marks scored by the candidates will be normalized as per the formula released by the Commission earlier this year.

