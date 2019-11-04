SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam Result Tomorrow

SSC MTS 2019 result: SSC to announce MTS result on November 5

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result of the first stage exam held in August for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment tomorrow. As per the data shared by the Commission 19.18 lakh candidates took the exam which was held from August 2 to August 22 in 39 shifts. MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

The SSC MTS result was initially scheduled to be released on October 25, however it was delayed. With the delay in first stage exam result, SSC has also rescheduled the second exam date. Candidates who are declared to be qualified in this exam will be eligible to appear for the second stage exam which is scheduled to be held on November 24.

SSC To Announce CHSL Exam Details In December

The second exam will be a descriptive paper in which candidates would be asked to write an essay or a letter.

Since the exam was conducted in shifts, the SSC would normalize the scores of the candidates to counter the variations in the difficulty level of the question papers across all the shifts. The Commission would release category-wise, state/ union territory-wise cut off score list.

The next edition of SSC MTS recruitment will be notified in June 2020. The first stage exam will be held in October-November.

