Staff Selection Commission Postpones MTS 2019 Result

SSC MTS result has been delayed and will be released next month

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has delayed the result announcement for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Paper I examination. The Commission was expected to announce the result for MTS 2019 Tier I on October 25, but the result declaration has been postponed and now the result will be announced on November 5, 2019.

Candidates who qualify in the paper I of MTS exam will have to appear in paper II of MTS exam.

MTS Paper II will be a descriptive paper. Candidates will be given 30 minutes to complete the paper. In paper II, candidate will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any other language included in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

The Commission had, recently, also postponed the MTS paper II exam date from November 17 to November 24.

The Commission conducted SSC MTS Tier I from August 2 to August 22, 2019. More than 19 lakh candidates sat for the MTS paper I.

In November, SSC will release another important result - one that candidates have been waiting for a long time. The Commission will release the final result for SSC CGL 2017.

It has been a rocky road for the SSC CGL 2017 result. The Supreme Court first put an injunction on result declaration for SSC CGL 2017. After the stay on the result declaration was removed, the Commission held the Skill Test for CGL 2017 in July. According to a notice released by the Commission, it takes around 3-4 months to evaluate skill test. The Commission will release final result after evaluation of skill test on November 15, 2019.

