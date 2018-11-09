SSC MTS 2018 Notification Delayed; Update Awaited

SSC MTS Recruitment 2018: SSC has not released the MTS recruitment notification yet. The SSC MTS recruitment notification was due to be released on November 3, 2018 however; the recruitment notice has not been released yet. The recruitment notice was expected on the official website. The delay may also cause the last date of application date to be pushed forth a bit. The official exam calendar had scheduled the last date for MTS notification on December 3, 2018.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories. Class 10 pass candidates who wish to join the Staff Selection Commission can apply for the recruitment.

Once the recruitment process begins, interested candidates would be able to apply online through SSC's official website. For online application, candidates would need a valid email id, phone number. Apart from this, candidates would also need scanned copy of photograph and signature. The digital size of the file of the photographs must be more than 30 kb and less than 50 kb with resolution of 100 pixel width and 120 pixel height. The signature must be uploaded in jpg format. The digital size of the signature file must be more than 1 kb and less than 12 kb with resolution of 140 pixel width by 60 pixel height.

SSC will conduct a selection examination for recruitment to MTS posts. The SCS MTS examination will comprise two papers. Paper I will be objective in nature. It will have 300 questions to be answered in 2 hours duration. Paper II will be subjective in nature. Candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter. This paper will carry 50 marks. Time duration allotted for paper II is 30 minutes.

