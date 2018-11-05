SSC MTS Notification Yet To Be Released

SSC MTS Notification 2018: Check At Ssc.nic.in

Official notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment has not been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) yet. The notification was supposed to be released on November 3, 2018. Candidates can expect it anytime soon. Online registration process will be at the application submission portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in. Meanwhile the registration process is underway for Stenographer and Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination. The last date to apply is November 19, 2018.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories. Class 10 pass candidates who wish to join the Staff Selection Commission can apply for the recruitment.

The Commission will select candidates on the basis of written exam. The exam will comprise of objective and descriptive paper and will be bilingual (English and Hindi). The descriptive paper will be qualifying in nature.

For the MTS recruitment, the age limit as per the last notification is 18-25 years. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories and for those belonging to the OBC category it is 3 years.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has favored the decision of scrapping CGL 2017. NTA or CBSE may supervise the exam. SSC CGL 2017 Likely To Be Held Afresh; NTA/ CBSE To Supervise

