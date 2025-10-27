SSC CHSL 2025: Self Slot City Selection Window Closes Tomorrow For November Exams

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the self-slot selection window tomorrow, October 28, 2025. The self slot window allows candidates to choose their exam city, date and shift according to their preferences. To fill their choices, candidates need to login to the SSC portal and pick up to three examination cities, after which they can specify their desired date and shift. This year, the CHSL examination will be held on November 12, 2025.

If all the designated city slots are occupied, the SSC allows candidates to select from the remaining city slots without the opportunity to pick their exam date and shift. Candidates who are taking the exam in a regional language will face restricted choices regarding dates and shifts. The SSC has made it clear that after a city for the examination is selected, no requests for modifications will be entertained.

Candidates must make sure that they select the right choices or else their requests for changes will not be entertained, SSC mentioned it its official notice.

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Exam 2025 Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,131 vacancies for roles such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Joint Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

The LDC and JSA roles have a pay level set at Level-2 (Rs 19,900 - 63,200), for DEO it is set at Level-4 (Rs 25,500 - 81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200 - 92,300).

Othe SSC Exam Details

The commission, in its earlier notice, said it plans to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-TaskingStaff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police between October 2025 and March 2026. Candidates can expect the notification for the MTS examination to be released in the month of November, 2025.