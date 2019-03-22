SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam Result Next Week

SSC JHT Exam Result On March 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of the paper 1 result of Hindi translator exam on March 25. The said exam, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018, was held in January. The open competitive computer based test is the first phase of selection for the posts in various Central Government Ministries, Departments and Offices. The Commission will declare the result on its official website. The result can either come in a PDF file or else the Commission will release the individual result which would require the candidates to login.

Candidates who qualify the Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for the descriptive paper which will carry a total of 200 marks. "This paper will contain two passages for translation-one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English, to test the candidates' translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The level of the paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed," reads the official notification.

Through this exam, SSC will select candidates for translator posts in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Railway Board, Armed Forces Headquarters and Central Hindi Training Institute.

As per the latest schedule, given by the Commission, the final result of Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination-2017 will be released on March 29.

