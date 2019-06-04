SSC releases final answer key for JHT 2018 exam

SSC Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2018 exam. The result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier-I) 2018 was announced on March 22. The Commission, then, released additional result for 68 candidates on April 26, 2019. The total number of vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment is 46. Out of the 46 vacancies, 19 are for Junior Translator, 9 are for Senior Translator, 7 are for Junior Hindi Translator, and 11 for Hindi Pradhyapak.

The Commission has released the final answer key and the question paper to ensure transparency. The official notice reads, "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper of candidates on 04.06.2019."

Candidates who appeared in the JHT exam can download the question paper and final answer key from the official website. The facility will be available till July 3, 2019.

SSC JHT 2018 Final Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link given for final answer key for JHT 2018 exam.

Step three: A pdf will open. At the end of the pdf, the link to download answer key is provided. Click on the answer key link.

Step four: Enter User ID and password as mentioned on your admit card. SSC JHT Answer Key: Direct Link

Step five: Submit to login. View and download answer key and question paper.

