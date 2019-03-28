SSC Releases Number Of Vacancies Available For Translator, Pradhyapak Posts

SSC has released the tentative number of vacancies for translator recruitment

After releasing the result for the Paper 1 of Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Pradhyapak Examination 2018, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative number of vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. The total number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is 46. The detail of the vacancies is available on the official website.

Out of the 46 vacancies, 19 are for Junior Translator, 9 are for Senior Translator, 7 are for Junior Hindi Translator, and 11 for Hindi Pradhyapak.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the result for the paper I of translator recruitment exam on March 22, 2019. A total of 15,573 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified for the descriptive paper.

The cut-off mark for candidates from general category was 117.75. It was 100.50 and 86.50 marks for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, respectively.

Those who have qualified in Paper I will now have to appear for the descriptive paper. The descriptive paper will test a candidate's ability to translate as well as comprehend and articulate in English and Hindi languages. The exam pattern for the descriptive paper is available on the SSC website. The dates for the descriptive paper will be released by SSC later.

