SSC Declares Junior Hindi Translator Paper 1 Result

SSC JHT Result 2019: Know How To Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the paper 1 result of Hindi translator exam. The "SSC JHT result" has been declared before the scheduled date. The said exam, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018, was held in January. Candidates have to login to the official website of SSC and download the result copy. SSC will select candidates for translator posts in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Railway Board, Armed Forces Headquarters and Central Hindi Training Institute.

Result

SSC JHT Result Highlights

15,573 candidates took the exam

2,041 candidates have qualified for the descriptive paper

The cut-off marks for candidates from general category are 117.75. It is 100.50 and 86.50 marks for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, respectively.

The result is based on the final answer key.

Marks of all the candidates who took the exam along with the final answer key will be available on the Commission's website shortly.

Candidates who qualify the Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for the descriptive paper which will carry a total of 200 marks. "This paper will contain two passages for translation-one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English, to test the candidates' translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The level of the paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed," reads the official notification.

The open competitive computer based test is the first phase of selection for the posts in various Central Government Ministries, Departments and Offices. The Commission will declare the result on its official website. The result can either come in a PDF file or else the Commission will release the individual result which would require the candidates to login.

As per the latest schedule, given by the Commission, the final result of Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination-2017 will be released on March 29.

