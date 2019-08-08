SSC To Announce Junior Engineer (JE) Exam Details Next Week

SSC JE 2019 Notification On August 13 At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) recruitment in various Departments/ Organizations. Candidates can download the JE exam notification from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the first exam of SSC JE 2018, which was notified in February this year, will be held from September 23 to September 27. The Junior Engineer posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

The SSC JE notification was initially scheduled to be released on August 1, however it was deferred and the Commission announced it officially through a notification later on the same day.

The notification for the 2018 edition of SSC JE exam was released in February this year. As of now, the first exam, which is computer based, will be held in September. The second conventional paper will be held in December.

Selection to the JE post will be through two papers-computer based exam and descriptive type-and document verification. The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30% (25% and 20% for OBC/ EWS and Other reserved category).

Registration for the SSC JE recruitment includes an application fee of Rs. 100. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, SBI Challan/ Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

