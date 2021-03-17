SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2020: Important Points For Candidates

SSC Constable (GD) 2020 exam details will be released on March 25.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the registration process for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2020 on March 25. Through this the SSC will select candidates as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

The last date for submission of application forms is May 10.

SSC Constable GD 2020 Exam: Important Points For Candidates

The pay scale for this post is Rs 21700- 69100.

The minimum educational qualification to be eligible for this exam is Class 10 pass.

Selection to Constable (GD) posts will be through computer-based examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical examination.

The computer-based test will be held from August 2 to August 25.

The computer-based test will be held in English and Hindi only

The SSC will release mock test for the computer-based test.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based test will be eligible to appear for the other selection tests.

The physical efficiency test will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

The number of candidates shortlisted for physical efficiency test, physical standard test on the basis of merit in the computer-based examination will be around 10 times of the number of vacancies.

In the last edition of this exam, a total of 52,20,335 candidates had registered against close to 60,000 vacancies.

