SSC Announces Selection Test For Various Group B, Group C Posts

10th pass, 10+2 pass and graduates are eligible for the recruitment.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would conduct selection test for recruitment to various group B and group C posts in different ministries and departments. Recruitment or selection to higher posts is often conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This is one of the major recruitment drives conducted by the SSC on behalf of other departments apart from CGL, CHSL, Hindi translator and other posts. The Commission also holds departmental exams for promotion.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the SSC can fill and submit their application at the official website on or before March 20. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category of post.

SSC would conduct computer based test for selection to the posts. The test will be held from June 10 to June 12.

The admit cards for appearing in the exam will be issued by the respective regional offices. "For the computer based examination, Admission Certificate will be issued by the Regional/ Sub Regional Office, in whose jurisdiction Opted Examination Centre of the candidates falls, irrespective of the post category/Region to which the post belongs," the SSC has said in the job notification.

Candidates who qualify the first round exam, will be eligible for the next round scrutiny. "The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny will be required to submit self attested copies of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form, to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs," the notice also reads.

