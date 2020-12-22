SSC Exam: Challenge Answer Key Of Delhi Police, CAPF Exam Till December 24

SSC SI exam: Raise objections till December 24

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted an exam for selection of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The answer key of the exam is currently available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer key and challenge it, if they wish. The option to raise objections against the SSC SI exam answer key is December 24.

SSC SI Exam Answer Key

The exam was held from November 23 to 25.

Candidates can access the answer key using their exam roll number and password.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till December 24 (6 pm) by paying Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. "Representations received after 06:00 PM on 24.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the SSC has said.

In another notification, SSC has intimated candidates that the registration deadline for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) has been extended till December 26. SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

The notification of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will be released on December 29. SSC CGL is held for filling up various Group B and Group C posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations. The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation.

