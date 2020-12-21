Staff Selection Commission Extends CHSL Registration, Reschedules Releasing CGL Notification

SSC CGL 2020 notice on December 29. SSC CHSL registration ends on December 26.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has deferred the notification of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam to December 29. The SSC CGL notification was scheduled to be released today. Meanwhile, the Commission has extended the registration deadline of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam till December 26.

SSC CGL is held for filling up various Group B and Group C posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations. The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation.

Selection to CGL posts is done through two computer-based tests, a descriptive paper exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test and finally, the merit list is released after the documents are verified.

The first computer-based test of the SSC CGL will be held from May 29 to June 7. So far, SSC has not notified on making any changes to the exam dates.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

Selection to CHSL posts is done by SSC through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

This year, a total of 4726 vacancies will be filled through CHSL 2020. Out of the total number of vacancies, 1538 is for Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant posts, 3181 vacancies are for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant posts and 7 vacancies are for Data Entry Operator posts.

