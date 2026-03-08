SSC CGL 2025 Exam: Vacancies Increased To 15,130, Applications Invited For Post, Department Preference

SSC CGL 2025 Vacancies: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced an increase in the number of vacancies to be filled in the 2025 recruitment cycle of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL). A total of 14,582 Group B and C posts were announced in the first recruitment notification to be filled across several government departments and ministries.

In a recent notification issued by the commission, the number of vacancies has been increased to 15,130.

The CGL recruitment drive aims to fill 58 types of Group B and Group C posts, with pay levels ranging from four to seven. The SSC CGL selection process includes two stages - Tier I and Tier II. The result of Tier I was declared on December 18, 2025, to shortlist candidates for appearing in Tier II, which was held from January 18 to January 20, 2026.

Submit Applications For Option-Cum-Preference

The final result is awaited. Before its declaration, the commission has asked candidates to submit their option-cum-preference for posts and departments. Candidates can submit their choices through the candidate login available on the commission's official website ssc.gov.in between March 9 and March 12 (6 pm). This facility is available only to those who appeared for the Tier II examination.

Submitting the option-cum-preference is mandatory. Candidates who fail to complete it will not have their results processed, the commission said, adding that no further opportunity will be provided.

SSC CGL 2025: Pay Levels

Selected candidates will be eligible for the following pay levels, depending on the post allotted:

Pay Level-7: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400

Pay Level-6: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Pay Level-5: Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

Pay Level-4: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100