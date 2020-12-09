For CHSL 2020 Exam, SSC Announces 4,726 Vacancies; Registration Open

SSC CHSL 2020 computer based test will be held in April 2021.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that a total of 4,726 vacancies will be filled through the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2020. The application forms for the exam are available online on SSC's website. The SSC CHSL application forms can be filled and submitted till December 15.

The CHSL 2019 exam was held to fill 4,893 vacancies.

For CHSL 2017 exam, SSC has announced a total of 5,874 vacancies and for CHSL 2018 it had announced 5,789 vacancies.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

In CHSL 2020 exam, out of the total number of vacancies, 1538 is for Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant posts, 3181 vacancies are for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant posts and 7 vacancies are for Data Entry Operator posts.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam.

Selection to CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

