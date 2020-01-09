4,893 Vacancies Announced For SSC CHSL 2019

SSC conducts CHSL recruitment for 10+2 pass candidates, every year.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 4,893 vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 recruitment. This is the lowest vacancy for CHSL recruitment, in progression, since 2017. For CHSL 2017, SSC has announced a total of 5,874 vacancies and for CHSL 2018 it has announced 5,789 vacancies.

Of the total number of vacancies 1,269 are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, 3598 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) posts and the rest are for Data Entry Operator posts.

The registration process for SSC CHSL 2019 is open. The last date for submission of application is January 10. This is one of the rare instances in which SSC has declared the vacancy details before the commencement of exam. Usually the Commission announces the vacancy details, after receiving the total number of vacancies from respective departments, during the recruitment process. The vacancy details for CHSL 2018 and 2017 recruitment were announced in March 2019 and December 2019, respectively.

The Commission conducts CHSL recruitment for 10+2 pass candidates, every year. The exam is held every year to select candidates to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

